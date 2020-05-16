Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland runs with the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 on May 16, 2020 in Dortmund, western Germany as the season resumed following a two-month abs

Of course it was him...

It was always going to be him.

Before the coronavirus pandemic suspended football Erling Haaland was busy making 2020 his own.

And on football's return he has picked up exactly where he left off.

The Norwegian finished off a fabulous team move from Dortmund with a glorious finish, opening his body to direct the ball into the net.

The goal was the first on the Bundesliga's first weekend back and put Dortmund ahead against arch-rivals Schalke.

You can watch it in all its glory, featuring a social distancing celebration, below.

