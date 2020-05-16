Football
Bundesliga

WATCH: Haaland scores first goal on Bundesliga's return

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland runs with the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 on May 16, 2020 in Dortmund, western Germany as the season resumed following a two-month abs

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

Of course it was him...

It was always going to be him.

  • FOLLOW LIVE - Borussia Dortmund v Schalke
  • FOLLOW LIVE - RB LEIPZIG V FREIBURG
  • Top 30 Talents in the world - 10-1
Bundesliga

City of Dortmund prepares for Bundesliga to resume

21 HOURS AGO

Before the coronavirus pandemic suspended football Erling Haaland was busy making 2020 his own.

And on football's return he has picked up exactly where he left off.

The Norwegian finished off a fabulous team move from Dortmund with a glorious finish, opening his body to direct the ball into the net.

The goal was the first on the Bundesliga's first weekend back and put Dortmund ahead against arch-rivals Schalke.

You can watch it in all its glory, featuring a social distancing celebration, below.

Bundesliga

Reus warns Bundesliga return does not mean business as usual

A DAY AGO
Football

Top 30 Talents: The best young players in the world (10-1)

YESTERDAY AT 13:17
What's On (4)

