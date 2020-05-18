Kai Havertz scored two first-half headers for Bayer Leverkusen
Image credit: Getty Images
Kai Havertz was the name on everyone’s lips going into Bayer Leverkusen’s match at Werder Bremen… and he didn’t disappoint.
The 20-year-old has been linked with, deep breath, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in recent months.
The attacking midfielder could cost any club a reported £90m, and on Monday night that asking price may well have increased.
In Leverkusen’s first match back since the coronavirus break, Havertz broke the deadlock after 28 minutes.
And after a quick equaliser from Werder Bremen, Havertz restored his side’s lead just three minutes later with another fine header…
A staggering three goals in five minutes, and for Havertz that double was his fifth and sixth strike of 2020 in the Bundesliga.
They’ll be queuing up now, it seems…