Watch Liverpool target Havertz score quick double in first game back

Kai Havertz scored two first-half headers for Bayer Leverkusen

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago
@MichaelHincks

Kai Havertz was the name on everyone’s lips going into Bayer Leverkusen’s match at Werder Bremen… and he didn’t disappoint.

The 20-year-old has been linked with, deep breath, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in recent months.

The attacking midfielder could cost any club a reported £90m, and on Monday night that asking price may well have increased.

Havertz shines as Leverkusen keep top four in sight with Bremen rout

4 HOURS AGO

In Leverkusen’s first match back since the coronavirus break, Havertz broke the deadlock after 28 minutes.

And after a quick equaliser from Werder Bremen, Havertz restored his side’s lead just three minutes later with another fine header…

A staggering three goals in five minutes, and for Havertz that double was his fifth and sixth strike of 2020 in the Bundesliga.

They’ll be queuing up now, it seems…

Are we sure fan-free football is worth it?

YESTERDAY AT 19:38
Bundesliga Five Truths: Haaland’s brilliance is encouraging him to tempt fate

YESTERDAY AT 17:55
