Kai Havertz was the name on everyone’s lips going into Bayer Leverkusen’s match at Werder Bremen… and he didn’t disappoint.

The 20-year-old has been linked with, deep breath, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in recent months.

The attacking midfielder could cost any club a reported £90m, and on Monday night that asking price may well have increased.

In Leverkusen’s first match back since the coronavirus break, Havertz broke the deadlock after 28 minutes.

And after a quick equaliser from Werder Bremen, Havertz restored his side’s lead just three minutes later with another fine header…

A staggering three goals in five minutes, and for Havertz that double was his fifth and sixth strike of 2020 in the Bundesliga.

They’ll be queuing up now, it seems…

