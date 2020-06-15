Football
Bundesliga

Werder should not expect any gifts from Bayern - Flick

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Maske ab: Das gilt ab dem Wochenende nicht mehr nur für die Trainer wie hier Hansi Flick, sondern auch für die Ersatzspieler, wenn sie auf der Ersatzbank sitzen

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Werder Bremen are on the brink of relegation but they should not expect any rescue gifts from Bayern Munich when they meet on Tuesday with the Bavarians eyeing their eighth consecutive league title, Bayern coach Hansi Flick said on Monday.

Highlights: Bayern on brink of title after beating Gladbach

Bayern will secure the league crown for the 30th time if they beat former domestic rivals Werder in Bremen. Borussia Dortmund are seven points behind in second place with three games remaining.

Bundesliga

Flick extends Bayern stay until 2023

03/04/2020 AT 14:26

"We want to be champions on Tuesday," Flick told a virtual news conference on Monday. "We are not giving away any gifts to Werder. We want to reach our goal on Tuesday and it is up to us."

Clashes between Bayern and Werder used to be fierce when both were vying for the championship, with the Bremen club winning the last of their four Bundesliga crowns in 2005.

Bayern will have leading scorer Robert Lewandowski and top provider Thomas Mueller back from suspensions.

Play Icon
WATCH

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

00:01:37

Werder, who have been in the Bundesliga longer than any other club, are in 17th place, level on points with Fortuna Duesseldorf, on the relegation playoff spot.

"I think that Werder will try to close down spaces. They are keeping calm and they are backing their coach. That's important," Flick said.

Werder have won three of their last five league games to give themselves hope of Bundesliga football next season as the club backed coach Florian Kohfeldt.

"They have managed to get back in contact with the playoff spot. They earned points in recent weeks so all is still possible for Werder," Flick added.

Bundesliga

VIDEO - Sommer goes from hero to zero with slack pass

YESTERDAY AT 17:27
Bundesliga

Goretzka strikes late to put Bayern on the verge of title

13/06/2020 AT 14:52
Related Topics
FootballBundesligaFC Bayern MunichWerder BremenMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

'Sport is my life, I can't live without it' - the story of Mahmoud

24 MINUTES AGO
Football

Premier League Fixtures

AN HOUR AGO
World Cup

The Hod Complex: England and the 1998 World Cup

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Hearts relegation confirmed after SPFL format change rejected

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

00:00:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Highlights: Bayern on brink of title after beating Gladbach

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Setien praises team effort after thrashing of Mallorca

00:01:08
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

YESTERDAY AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

YESTERDAY AT 15:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleLeverkusen hold on to fourth spot despite draw at Schalke
Next articleHearts relegation confirmed after SPFL format change rejected