The fact that the record champions took this step in turbulent and highly uncertain times of during the COVID-19 pandemic can be seen as a great vote of confidence.

A look at Flick's previous statistics of 18 wins in 21 competitive matches shows that sporting reasons were just as important for the extension as the current socio-economic climate.

Germany's most decorated club have finally decided on a coach with whom they want to go into the future together and thus closed the door on speculation that has persisted since Niko Kovac's dismissal.

Sending a clear signal

Bayern's decision to stick with Flick was foreseeable, but only now have they got it done.

"From day one when Hansi took over the team, we had a plan for how we would deal with the situation. First Hansi took over for two games, then until Christmas, then there was an agreement that he will be our head coach until the end of the season, "sports director Hasan Salihamidzic explained in the club's press release on Friday evening.

There is an agreement at board level that Flick is the coach they wish to rely on during a complex coronavirus situation and the uncertain future that comes with it.

Flick's 'soft skills' more in-demand than ever

"Football is facing major challenges. We believe that Hansi is also the right head coach for this time," Salihamidzic added.

Flick's soft skills have gained weight in the tough football business these days. Nobody knows how football will change as a result of the current global health and economic crisis.

Leadership and empathy weld together in uncertain times. Maintaining a positive working environment and high levels of motivation during a time of uncertainty currently seem more important than one or two tactical tweaks.

Club president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has praised the 55-year-old's character traits in addition to the "very good development" the team have undergone from a sporting perspective.

He said: "I also like the way he leads the team, his human qualities are convincing and his empathy speaks for him."

Bayern 2020: Back to their roots

FC Bayern thinks back to its basic virtues. With Oliver Kahn, an absolute club legend has been on the board since January and will take over the position of CEO, succeeding Rummenigge from summer 2022.

Since August 2017, Salihamidzic has also been a long-time figure at Bayern in the position of the sports director. Flick has a strong affinity with Bavaria and he knows the intrinsic details of the club's special "DNA".

"It is important for Bayern Munich that a coach also understands the philosophy of the club," said Kahn.

"Hansi was a player at FC Bayern, he was an assistant coach. Now he's becoming the head coach permanently. That's a good thing.

" "Hansi knows the mentality of the club, he knows that Bayern is measured by maximum success, and I'm happy that we can now develop our idea of ​​the club and continue a winning culture together with him in the coming years." "

Lots of sporting arguments

The league leaders gave a taste of this winning culture by going 11 unbeaten league games in a row, before the football world came to a standstill.

Flick recently pushed Bayern back to the top of the Bundesliga, into the DFB Cup semi-finals and, importantly, one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals after their 3-0 away win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Flick overcame every obstacle en route to taking on what is arguably the most coveted and difficult coaching position in Germany.

He is looking forward to "tackling the upcoming tasks together with my players and coaching staff". And says collectively they have "defined the direction for the coming years. I am sure that we can achieve a lot together".