Bundesliga

Why Sancho is the star attraction of the Bundesliga's return

Jadon Sancho von Borussia Dortmund

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

As if Jadon Sancho didn’t have enough admirers already. Now, with the Bundesliga returning ahead of every other major European league, and Dortmund vs Schalke the standout fixture of the ‘opening’ weekend, there will be even more eyes on the highly-rated 20-year-old.

How many? Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said he expects there will be an “audience of a billion” for the upcoming fixtures.

Sancho himself is no stranger to lofty numbers.

This season he has racked up 14 goals and 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga appearances – already surpassing his total for the 2018/19 campaign. As a teenager his combined total of 60 goals and assists is the second-highest over the last decade, only behind Kylian Mbappe. His goals and assists output is also better, statistically, than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the same age.

In a Dortmund team whose strength is their attacking firepower, where Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Mario Gotze, Giovanni Reyna and Erling Haaland are among the others vying for starting roles, it is Sancho who Eurosport Germany’s Tom Muller believes is probably the most important player.

He is able to create space with his speed and create chances on his own in a one-on-one situation, but is also matching in combinations with Reus, Haaland, Hazard, Brandt and others too. I would go this far and say that Dortmund is taking a hit in creativity and danger for opponents’ defence when Sancho is not on the pitch.

“For me (and I think I’m not only speaking for myself), Sancho, Robert Lewandowski and Timo Werner are the players of the season. After being already pretty spectacular last season, he made another leap this season and is seen as one of the most promising young players worldwide."

While Lewandowski and Werner have scored more goals this season than Sancho (25 and 21 compared to 14), neither comes close in terms of assists (three and seven compared to 15). Sancho was also the first player across Europe's top five leagues to reach double figures in both goals and assists this season.

It is this all-round ability, coupled with his pace, skill and determination, that makes the 20-year-old such an enticing prospect. He doesn’t just score or create goals at an excellent rate, he does both. How many other players around Europe do that?

The Premier League’s top five scorers this season have 15 assists between them. In Serie A they have 19. Even Paris Saint-Germain’s attacking stars haven’t matched Sancho’s combined output.

Only Lionel Messi’s numbers are better, with 19 goals and 12 assists in La Liga.

“He’s a dream. He reminds me of a young Neymar,” former Bayern Munich and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves told talkSPORT.

Sancho is part of an exciting strikeforce at Dortmund

Image credit: Getty Images

“In the blink of an eye, he can do something that people don’t anticipate. Hopefully at some point we still him in the Premier League, because he can make any team better. I think he walks into the great teams here, like Man City and Liverpool, and I think he could even play for Barcelona or Real Madrid one day. That’s how good he is.”

Is Sancho as good as Messi and Neymar right now? No. But he is on a very promising path.

The big question is where the path heads next. Before the coronavirus outbreak it was predicted that Sancho would leave Dortmund in the summer and potentially return to the Premier League in a mega-money move.

Now things aren’t so clear.

“Since there likely won’t be huge transfer fees this summer, it becomes more likely that he will stay another season,” says Eurosport Germany’s Muller.

“Of course Dortmund would love to extend his contract (which currently runs until 2022), but in my opinion that won’t happen if he continues playing on this high level. Right now I think it’s most likely he will stay another season in Dortmund until 2021 and will leave then, but you never know…”

What is clear is that Sancho’s form is vital to Dortmund’s chances of silverware this season.

As the Bundesliga restarts they are four points behind leaders Bayern Munich, with nine games left to play, one of which is a potential title decider between first and second on May 26.

The last time the sides met in November, Bayern ran out 4-0 winners and Sancho was subbed off after only 36 minutes, with head coach Lucien Favre saying his performance was "not good enough”.

It says plenty about Sancho that his form since that low point has been fantastic. A month after the incident he was described as "world-class" by Favre and now he truly has a chance to show his talents to the world.

What's On (2)

