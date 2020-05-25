After Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both won on Saturday, they are set to go head to head in a crucial showdown on Tuesday.

But while Der Klassiker could have a giant say on who win's the Bundesliga, the teams behind them have not given up hope yet.

James Walker-Roberts assesses the fixtures from the top five and predicts who will emerge as champions…

Bayern Munich – fixture difficulty rating 7/10

Are Bayern perhaps the biggest winners of playing games behind closed doors?

It’s hard to argue that the leaders wouldn’t have won all their remaining games anyway considering their dominant form this year, but the lack of fans means a couple of road trips become a bit less daunting.

For starters they won at Union Berlin first game back, who, roared on by a passionate fanbase, had already beaten Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach at home this season, but without any vocal backing didn't come close to causing another upset.

Bayern also face trips to Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and sixth-placed Wolfsburg, along with relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

All of those games should be a bit more comfortable for the leaders without the presence of home supporters, although Hansi Flick’s side also have to face Borussia Monchengldbach and Freiburg at the Allianz Arena, so that’s five of the top seven in their last eight games.

Surely there will be some dropped points somewhere….?

Remaining fixtures: Borussia Dortmund (A), Fortuna Dusseldorf (H), Bayer Leverkusen (A), Borussia Monchengladbach (H), Werder Bremen (A), Freiburg (H), Wolfsburg (A)

Key fixture: at Borussia Dortmund on May 26

Predicted points tally: 16 from 21

Borussia Dortmund – fixture difficult rating 6.5/10

Dortmund's impressive return to action against Schalke was a positive sign for those hoping for a close title race, and they got over the line at Wolfsburg too on Saturday.

If Lucien Favre’s side are to overhaul the four-point gap on Bayern then they can’t afford slip-ups, plus they really, really, really have to win against the leaders at home on May 26.

Anything other than a victory will surely end Dortmund’s chances, even though their fixture list does appear a bit more forgiving than Bayern’s.

Dortmund’s other tricky-looking game is a trip to RB Leipzig on the penultimate day of the season.

Otherwise there’s the potential for a decent haul if Dortmund can get on a run and, most importantly, get a win against Bayern, who, it must be remembered, thrashed them 4-0 in the reverse fixture.

Remaining fixtures: Bayern Munich (H), Paderborn (A), Hertha Berlin (H), Fortuna Dusseldorf (A), Mainz (H), RB Leipzig (A), Hoffenheim (H)

Key fixture: vs Bayern Munich on May 26

Predicted points tally: 18 from 21

RB Leipzig – fixture difficult rating 5/10

As the only team not to win, RB Leipzig were undoubtedly the biggest losers of the opening weekend among the title contenders, but they came back with a bang on Sunday, beating Mainz 5-0 thanks to Timo Werner's hat-trick.

They only play two teams in the top half of the table – ninth-placed Hoffenheim and Dortmund on the penultimate day – and have their sights set on their best-ever season.

However, the draw with Freiburg means the pressure is now on to achieve Champions League qualification, which RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has called a “sporting obligation”.

“Having already reached the quarter-finals in the Champions League, we need to qualify for next season's tournament. This must be the next step, which will have a major impact on our overall business.”

Leipzig have a talented side but their display against Freiburg doesn't give too much cause for optimism that they will push Bayern close.

Remaining fixtures: Hertha Berlin (H), FC Koln (A), Paderborn (H), Hoffenheim (A), Fortuna Dusseldorf (H), Borussia Dortmund (H), Augsburg (A)

Key fixture: vs Borussia Dortmund on June 20

Predicted points tally: 15 from 21

Bayer Leverkusen – fixture difficult rating 7.5/10

Along with Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen have been the form team in the Bundesliga in 2020.

They continued where they left off before the break as they beat Werder Bremen 4-1 on Monday, with highly-rated youngster Kai Havertz grabbing a couple of goals, and Havertz was at it again when they won at fellow hopefuls Gladbach.

With an eight-point gap to make up, Leverkusen are an outside shot to challenge for the title, but they are an exciting team and could make a run if they can maintain their current form.

Their next four matches are all against teams in the top half of the table. It seems more likely that Leverkusen will be hoping for a top-four finish in a few weeks rather than aiming for their first-ever league title, but you just never know.

Remaining fixtures: Wolfsburg (H), Freiburg (A), Bayern Munich (H), Schalke (A), FC Koln (H), Hertha Berlin (A), Mainz (H)

Key fixture: at home to Bayern Munich on June 6

Predicted points tally: 15 from 21

Borussia Monchengladbach – fixture difficult rating 5.5/10

From leaders to chasers - what a blow it was to lose to Leverkusen on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach were seven points ahead of Bayern Munich after beating them 2-1 on December 7, now they are nine points behind, but with a schedule that could keep them in the hunt until the end.

The standout game for the Foals is a trip to Bayern on June 13.

Their form this year has been so patchy that’s it tough to see them challenging.

Remaining fixtures: Werder Bremen (A), Union Berlin (H), Freiburg (A), Bayern Munich (A), Wolfsburg (H), Paderborn (A), Hertha Berlin (H)

Key fixture: At Bayern Munich on June 13

Predicted points tally: 13 from 21

Who will win the Bundesliga?

Despite some tough remaining away games (which might be made easier by the lack of home support) Bayern Munich are the strong favourites for an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Dortmund need to build momentum if they are going to have a chance, and victory over the leaders would really make the title race intriguing heading into the final few weeks.

As for the rest, Borussia Monchengladbach have been too inconsistent and Bayer Leverkusen are perhaps too far back even if they do manage to continue their strong form this year. Both may finish above Leipzig though.

