Mirroring scenes from Hoffenheim's clash with Bayern Munich on Saturday, play was suspended and both teams were led from the pitch just before half-time, with the hosts winning 1-0 in the German capital.

In this case, a banner was erected with an image of Hopp with crosshairs trained on his face, with "Hurensohn" (son of a w***e) written underneath.

The two sides eventually returned and the game eventually ended in a 2-2 draw, unlike Bayern and Hoffenheim, who played out the last 10 minutes uncompetitively in protest at the banners in the stands.

There have been plenty of protests against Hopp across the weekend's action in Germany, with the 79-year-old businessman having become a lightning rod in the country after spending big to help Hoffeinheim transform themselves from a local amateur club to Bundesliga side with regular European qualification.

Union Berlin, playing their first Bundesliga season, hail from East Berlin prior to German reunification and their fans are known for their left-wing politics and supporter-led ethos.

Union's last match, a 2-1 away win at Eintracht Frankfurt, was also subject to protests, albeit from the home fans, who boycotted over the scheduling of the match on a Monday night.