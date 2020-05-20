Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has extended his contract at the club until 2023.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has further committed his future to the Bavarian giants by signing for another three seasons, until 30 June, 2023, at the Allianz Arena.

"FC Bayern are very happy Manuel has extended his contract until 30 June 2023," explained CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Manuel is the best goalkeeper in the world and our captain.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "The contract extension is an important sign for FC Bayern as well as for Manuel. Together we have created a win-win situation.

"That’s what was very important to Manuel and to us. Manuel stands for the continuous success of FC Bayern, for responsibility and world-class standards. I am delighted about our continued work together."

Neuer himself said: "I feel very comfortable and at home in Bavaria. FC Bayern are one of Europe's top football clubs."

Oliver Kahn, a Bayern executive board member and another legendary goalkeeper at the club, added: "I can easily put myself in the situation Manuel is in. We understand the direction Manuel wants to take in this phase of his career and what’s important to him. He’s sent a strong signal with this extension."

Neuer joined Bayern in the summer of 2011 and since then has won seven Bundesliga titles, five DFB Cups, the Champions League as part of the treble in 2013, and the Club World Cup.

The commanding goalkeeper also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

