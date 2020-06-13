Borussia Dortmund celebrate after Erling Haaland's goal against Fortuna Dusseldorf
Image credit: Getty Images
Bundesliga, ESPRIT arena: Fortuna Dusseldorf 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 (Haaland (90+5')
Borussia Dortmund kept their fading title helps alive as Erling Haaland's stoppage time winner denied Fortuna Dusseldorf a point in their survival bid.
Raphael Guerreiro had a volley ruled out for handball in the second half as Lucien Favre's side were unable to break the deadlock.
Transfers
Dortmund beat United to Bellingham - Paper Round
8 HOURS AGO
But Haaland was there in the dying seconds to steer home a winner which leaves Uwe Rosler's side level on points with the automatic relegation zone with three games to play.
More to follow...
Premier League
Premier League players to wear 'Black Lives Matter' slogan on shirts - reports
11/06/2020 AT 08:28
Transfers
Dortmund want £115m for Man Utd target Sancho - Paper Round
10/06/2020 AT 21:16
Related Topics