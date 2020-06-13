Bundesliga, ESPRIT arena: Fortuna Dusseldorf 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 (Haaland (90+5')

Borussia Dortmund kept their fading title helps alive as Erling Haaland's stoppage time winner denied Fortuna Dusseldorf a point in their survival bid.

Raphael Guerreiro had a volley ruled out for handball in the second half as Lucien Favre's side were unable to break the deadlock.

But Haaland was there in the dying seconds to steer home a winner which leaves Uwe Rosler's side level on points with the automatic relegation zone with three games to play.

