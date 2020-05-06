German Chancellor Angela Merkel has given the Bundesliga permission to return this month.

Eurosport Germany reports that in a video conference call on Wednesday the Chancellor gave the go-ahead for a resumption of football in the second half of May, albeit without spectators.

The announcement – which also allows for the return of 2. Bundesliga – is part of wider measures that mark the easing of the country’s lockdown. Bundesliga will be the first of Europe's major five league to return to action.

Bundesliga Bundesliga set to return with date identified YESTERDAY AT 07:45

“Today's decision is good news for the Bundesliga and the 2nd Bundesliga," Christian Seifert, DFL managing director said in a statement.

It is associated with a great responsibility for the clubs and their employees to implement the medical and organizational requirements in a disciplined manner.

"Games without spectators are not an ideal solution for anyone. In a crisis threatening the very existence of some clubs, however, it is the only way to ensure the continued existence of the leagues in their current form. On this day, I would like to thank the political decision-makers from the federal and state governments for their trust. "

The DFL are now set to decide on an exact date for the return; the decision on the exact return date - probably either May 16 or May 23 - will be communicated in a press conference on Thursday after an assembly with it 36 member clubs.

Germany's professional teams have been training since mid-April, divided into small groups and under strict conditions, including extensive testing of all players and coaching staff.

Bayern Munich lead Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table by four points with nine games remaining in the season.

On Monday, the DFL said it had registered 10 positive cases in a blanket test of 1,724 players and staff at its 36 first and second division clubs.

There have 150,000 cases of coronavirus in Germany with 6,300 deaths.

Players and clubs have previously been reminded of the social distancing rules and other health precautions they must take to ensure that the resumption of football is as safe as possible.

"It is all the more important that everyone maintains extreme discipline," said national team doctor Tim Meyer on television. "If this discipline is not observed, the best plans can falter."

With additional reporting from agencies

Bundesliga Bundesliga return delayed until at least May 16 30/04/2020 AT 13:46