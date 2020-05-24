Kai Havertz von Bayer Leverkusen
Kai Havertz refuses to be drawn on transfer speculation linking him with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen, insisting "I don't want to mess it up".
The highly-rated 20-year-old scored twice in Bayer Leverkusen's emphatic 3-1 win against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday afternoon and is reportedly attracting interest from Europe's elite clubs including Liverpool, Bayern, Barcelona and Juventus.
But the Germany international does not want to talk about any transfer speculation as he feels it would risk damaging his relationship with Leverkusen.
Havertz told Sky Deutschland: "I do not like to say, of course, that there is a lot of speculation. I'm concentrating on this season and will see what happens afterwards.
I am very grateful to Leverkusen and I don't want to mess it up in any way.
After Saturday's victory, Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz pointed out the result was a team effort.
"Kai played a little better than against [Werder] Bremen. But it's not about Kai," said Bosz.
"We at Bayer did a great job and Kai was one of them. There were 13 others who played as well as Kai."