IN PICTURES: How football looks in the coronavirus era

The new normal?

Image credit: Getty Images

ByBen Snowball
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago
@BenSnowball

Football is back… although not quite as we know it.

The Bundesliga returned on Saturday to much fanfare with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig among the teams in action.

However, it had an unfamiliar feel without any boisterous supporters to urge the players on.

Dortmund smash Schalke on Bundesliga return

AN HOUR AGO

Despite the players moving freely around the pitch, some managers wore masks and the substitutes were spread out. Even the coin toss ceremony saw the captains steer clear of each other – all slightly pointless given the close-combat nature of football.

Here we take a glance at some of the more unusual moments…

1. Warm-up in masks

RB Leipzig squad wear masks during warm-up

Image credit: Getty Images

2. Quick wipe of the match ball

The match ball is disinfected

Image credit: Getty Images

3. Out come the players (without fans)

Borussia Dortmund's empty stadium

Image credit: Getty Images

4. Masked-up managers and staff

Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre (L) and assistant coach Manfred Stefes (R) look on

Image credit: Getty Images

5. Substitutes kept apart

6. Medical staff keep distance

Augsburg's Croation defender Tin Jedvaj (L) receives medical attention

Image credit: Getty Images

7. The new normal for celebrations?

Social distance celebration!

Image credit: Getty Images

Bundesliga round-up: Hertha Berlin produce shock win, Wolfsburg triumph

AN HOUR AGO
VAR rescues draw for title-chasing Leipzig against Freiburg

2 HOURS AGO
