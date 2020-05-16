IN PICTURES: How football looks in the coronavirus era

The new normal?
Image credit: Getty Images
Football is back… although not quite as we know it.
The Bundesliga returned on Saturday to much fanfare with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig among the teams in action.
However, it had an unfamiliar feel without any boisterous supporters to urge the players on.
Dortmund smash Schalke on Bundesliga return
Despite the players moving freely around the pitch, some managers wore masks and the substitutes were spread out. Even the coin toss ceremony saw the captains steer clear of each other – all slightly pointless given the close-combat nature of football.
Here we take a glance at some of the more unusual moments…
1. Warm-up in masks
RB Leipzig squad wear masks during warm-up
Image credit: Getty Images
2. Quick wipe of the match ball
The match ball is disinfected
Image credit: Getty Images
3. Out come the players (without fans)
Borussia Dortmund's empty stadium
Image credit: Getty Images
4. Masked-up managers and staff
Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre (L) and assistant coach Manfred Stefes (R) look on
Image credit: Getty Images
5. Substitutes kept apart
6. Medical staff keep distance
Augsburg's Croation defender Tin Jedvaj (L) receives medical attention
Image credit: Getty Images
7. The new normal for celebrations?
Social distance celebration!
Image credit: Getty Images