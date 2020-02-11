Former World Cup winner Klinsmann had replaced Ante Covic as head coach in late November with Hertha struggling in the relegation zone.

But despite pledges to turn things around and make the team a powerhouse in Germany in the next few seasons, Hertha have managed only one win in their last five league games and are in 14th, six points above the relegation play-off spot.

"We were on a good path and despite difficult games had moved six points away from the relegation spots. I am totally convinced that Hertha will stay up," Klinsmann said in a statement.

"But for that task to be completed, as head coach I need the trust of all those involved. In the fight against relegation unity, solidarity and concentration are the key elements. If they are not guaranteed then I cannot deliver on my full potential as a coach and cannot live up to my responsibilities."

Klinsman, who was United States head coach from 2011 to 2016, had arrived pledging to turn Hertha's fortunes around and make them title contenders with the help of major investor Lars Windhorst.

Klinsmann said he would remain a member of the club's board.