France youth international Diaby, who joined this season from Paris St Germain, scored his fourth goal of the campaign after Kai Havertz threaded a superb pass through the Augsburg defence for the 20-year-old.

Amiri made it 2-0 with a solo run after being given far too much space and Havertz hit the post with the hosts in complete control.

Following their fifth straight win in all competitions, Leverkusen are fifth on 43 points, level with Borussia Moenchengladbach who are fourth. The top four teams qualify for the Champions League.

Bayern Munich lead the standings on 49 points, followed by RB Leipzig on 48.