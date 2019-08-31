LIVE

1. FC Union Berlin - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga - 31 August 2019

Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Urs Fischer or Lucien Favre? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for 1. FC Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

