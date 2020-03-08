LIVE

1. FSV Mainz 05 - Fortuna Düsseldorf

Bundesliga - 8 March 2020

Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Fortuna Düsseldorf live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 8 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Achim Beierlorzer or Uwe Rösler? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Fortuna Düsseldorf? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs Fortuna Düsseldorf. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

