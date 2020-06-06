LIVE

Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin

Bundesliga - 6 June 2020

Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 6 June 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Lucien Favre or Bruno Labbadia? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

