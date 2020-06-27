LIVE

FC Augsburg - RB Leipzig

Bundesliga - 27 June 2020

Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between FC Augsburg and RB Leipzig live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 27 June 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Heiko Herrlich or Julian Nagelsmann? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Augsburg and RB Leipzig? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

