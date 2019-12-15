FC Schalke 04
Finished
1
1
-
0
0
17:00
15/12/19
Veltins-Arena
Eintracht Frankfurt
    Bundesliga • Day 15
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • FC Schalke 04
    • Eintracht Frankfurt
    • Ndicka
      90'
    • TouréDurm
      82'
    • RamanBurgstaller
      77'
    • GacinovicPaciência
      70'
    • HaritSchubert
      69'
    • Nübel
      67'
    • Torro
      62'
    • Kostic
      57'
    • RodeKamada
      54'
    • Raman
      53'
    • Harit
      50'
    • 1st Half
    • FC Schalke 04
    • Eintracht Frankfurt
    • Rode
      34'
    • McKennieMiranda
      13'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    FC Schalke 04 - Eintracht Frankfurt
    Bundesliga - 15 December 2019

    Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between FC Schalke 04 and Eintracht Frankfurt live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 15 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers David Wagner or Adi Hütter? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Schalke 04 and Eintracht Frankfurt? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.

    0 comment