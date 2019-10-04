LIVE

Hertha Berlin - Fortuna Düsseldorf

Bundesliga - 4 October 2019

Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Düsseldorf live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 4 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ante Covic or Friedhelm Funkel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Düsseldorf?

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hertha Berlin vs Fortuna Düsseldorf. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

