LIVE

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga - 20 December 2019

Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 20 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Alfred Schreuder or Lucien Favre? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

