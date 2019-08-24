LIVE

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Werder Bremen

Bundesliga - 24 August 2019

Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 24 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Julian Nagelsmann or Florian Kohfeldt? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

