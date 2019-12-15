VfL Wolfsburg
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
14:30
15/12/19
Volkswagen Arena
Borussia M’gladbach
Bundesliga • Day 15
  • 2nd Half
  • VfL Wolfsburg
  • Borussia M’gladbach
  • Arnold
    90'
  • VictorKlaus
    87'
  • BénesStindl
    78'
  • SchlagerGerhardt
    77'
  • Beyer
    72'
  • ThuramHerrmann
    72'
  • Schlager
    71'
  • SteffenBrekalo
    59'
  • Strobl
    51'
  • 1/2 Time
  • VfL Wolfsburg
  • Borussia M’gladbach
  • LainerBeyer
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • VfL Wolfsburg
  • Borussia M’gladbach
  • Roussillon
    45'
  • Embolo
    34'
  • Brooks
    20'
  • Embolo
    15'
  • Schlager
    13'
avant-match

LIVE
VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia M’gladbach
Bundesliga - 15 December 2019

Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia M’gladbach live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 15 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Oliver Glasner or Marco Rose? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia M’gladbach? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia M’gladbach. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
