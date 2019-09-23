LIVE

VfL Wolfsburg - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Bundesliga - 23 September 2019

Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between VfL Wolfsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Bruno Labbadia or Julian Nagelsmann? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between VfL Wolfsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

