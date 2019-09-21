LIVE

Werder Bremen - RB Leipzig

Bundesliga - 21 September 2019

Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between Werder Bremen and RB Leipzig live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 21 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Florian Kohfeldt or Ralf Rangnick?



