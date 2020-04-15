Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Havertz has drawn the attention of Europe's top sides this season.

The 20-year-old has established himself as member of the first-team, making 145 appearances for the club since graduating from the academy in 2016 and registering 10 assists in 34 appearances this season.

And while he has made a name for himself as one of the best in the Bundesliga, he admits it may be time for a new challenge.

Video - ‘Aubameyang is worth more to Arsenal than any other club’ 01:48

"I'm ready to take a big step, and I like challenges, Haverzt told Sport Bild. "For me, this includes abroad.

"Leverkusen are a great club, I feel good. I have always said that. But, of course, I want to take the next step in my career at some point. That's my ambition."

Havertz has already been capped seven times for Germany, with links to Real Madrid and Barcelona thrown in for good measure. The midfielder could start a bidding war when the transfer window opens this summer, with his current market value reportedly set at around £87 million.

Video - Euro Papers: Klopp meeting with Werner delayed 01:23

He has helped Leverkusen up to fifth in the table and credited his relationship with coach Peter Bosz for his performances, while shining a light on his priorities when choosing his next move.

"The coach is a very important person for me," he added. "I must be a good fit. You can see that with our coach, Peter Bosz."