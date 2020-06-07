Football
Bundesliga

Officials kneel with Union Berlin, Schalke in Bundesliga's latest show of Black Lives Matter support

The Bundesliga continued its show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The officials joined Union Berlin and Schalke in taking a knee before their game on Sunday to show their solidarity with protests raging across the United States over the death of George Floyd.

Football

Paul Parker: Speak from the heart about racism, not out of fear

8 HOURS AGO

On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund showed a strong message in support of racial equality before their game against Hertha Berlin while Bayern Munich wore Black Lives Matter armbands against Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund players, including Jadon Sancho, showed their solidarity by warming up in tops with messages such as 'no justice, no peace' and 'united together'.

Sancho was one of the first players to display his support for the cause when he revealed a 'Justice for George Floyd' message after scoring against Paderborn last weekend.

With protests still continuing in the USA and elsewhere, Bayern players and staff wore t-shirts displaying the Black Lives Matter hashtag and the slogan of the club's official "Reds Against Racism" campaign.

Alphonso Davies und Jérôme Boateng vom FC Bayern München

Image credit: Imago

Bayern players and staff wore shirts with a message reading 'Red against racism #blacklivesmatter'

Image credit: Getty Images

Bayern

Image credit: From Official Website

On Sunday, players from both Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg took a knee in solidarity ahead of their match.

Players from both teams take a knee in solidarity with protests raging across the US over the death of George Floyd, prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match SV Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg on June 7, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Mainz's Pierre Kunde took a knee after scoring in a 2-0 win against Frankfurt.

Mainz's Pierre Kunde kneels after scoring against Frankfurt.

Image credit: Getty Images

