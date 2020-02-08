Schalke's Ahmed Kutucu had given them the lead in the 63rd minute but midfielder Gjasula rescued a point for bottom-of-the-table Paderborn when he scored with a powerful header from a corner with nine minutes remaining.

Sweden international Quaison earned Mainz a valuable away win, scoring in the 17th and 82nd minutes before a Dedryck Boyata effort gave Hertha some hope. Quaison, however, netted his third from the spot in the 90th minute to put the game beyond doubt.

A Luca Waldschmidt penalty gave Freiburg a narrow 1-0 win at home to Hoffenheim, while Wolfsburg had Marin Pongracic sent off as they drew 1-1 with Fortuna Duesseldorf and Marius Bulter scored twice as Union Berlin beat second-from-bottom Werder Bremen 2-0.

Bayer Leverkusen host Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's late game, while leaders Bayern Munich and second-placed RB Leipzig meet on Sunday, as do Borussia Moenchengladbach and Cologne.