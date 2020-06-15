Football
Bundesliga

Premier League hosts beware - German data shows end of home advantage

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

A TV camera in empty stands at a Bundesliga match.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The Premier League returns without fans on Wednesday after a three-month break -- featuring a fractious debate about the use of neutral venues amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, data from Germany's "ghost games" shows such a radical swing that away teams now hold the advantage as the percentage of home wins has been sliced by more than half.

Football

Euro Icons - 1972: Gunter Netzer and the greatest Germany team of all time

7 HOURS AGO

Data produced by Gracenote shows that before the Bundesliga closed down, home teams won 43% of the 223 games played, with 35% being away wins and 22% draws.

In 56 ghost games, home wins have plummeted to 21% while away teams have won 50% and draws are up to 29%.

The figure of just 12 home wins from a 56-game sample, including a match on March 11 before the complete suspension of the campaign, has been matched only once in the 58-season history of the league -- in December 2009.

Without fans, home teams have had 12% more free kicks and 15% more fouls given against them. They have also scored far fewer goals (1.23 per match, down from 1.74 before the league's suspension) in silent stadiums.

When fans were roaring their encouragement, home teams managed 10% more goal attempts, with 15% more landing on target.

Interestingly, with crowds all goalkeepers saved just over two thirds of shots faced but that has leapt to 75% for visiting keepers and dropped to 59% for home goalies.

The surreal atmosphere at grounds is not just affecting the hosts but also the way games are being played.

Gracenote's data shows fewer goals overall, fewer shots, fewer saves and fewer dribbles -- but more passes.

Play Icon
WATCH

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

00:01:37

"While only a small number of Bundesliga matches have been played behind closed doors, the historically low percentage of home wins suggests that home advantage is reduced if there is no live audience present," Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Gracenote told Reuters.

"Performance data indicates that players may be subconsciously choosing to pass the ball rather than attempt plays which would normally get fans on their feet."

Feedback from supporters watching the games at home is that they lack intensity and have the look and sound of a training match -- something that will take a lot of getting used to for TV fans of the Premier League, the world's most-watched.

One thing that remains constant in Germany is Bayern Munich charging towards the title, having won all six of their games including three at home, since the return.

With Liverpool sitting on a 25-point cushion in England, their first title for 30 years is also a forgone conclusion.

However, for the rest of the Premier League teams -- and for the bookmakers who scramble to recalculate their odds in the wake of the Bundesliga's startling data -- the next six weeks could be something of a white knuckle ride into the unknown.

Premier League

Premier League players to wear 'Black Lives Matter' slogan on shirts - reports

11/06/2020 AT 08:28
Premier League

Palace's van Aanholt prepared to take a knee when Premier League resumes

11/06/2020 AT 03:35
Related Topics
FootballBundesligaGermany
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

Five major Premier League stars who could move this summer

29 MINUTES AGO
Eliteserien

Mutch: Aalesund FK have given me a platform to get back to my best

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Man City face futile pursuit, Villa seek survival as season resumes

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Soccer-Who will be inside stadiums when Premier League returns

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

00:00:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Highlights: Bayern on brink of title after beating Gladbach

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Setien praises team effort after thrashing of Mallorca

00:01:08
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

YESTERDAY AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

YESTERDAY AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleWerder should not expect any gifts from Bayern - Flick
Next articleCowboys player Elliott tests positive for coronavirus