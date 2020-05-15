Football
Bundesliga

Reus warns Bundesliga return does not mean business as usual

Marco Reus - BVB

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
28 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus has said the return of the Bundesliga this weekend after a two-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic does not signal the return of normality.

German's top-flight will become the first of Europe's top five leagues to restart its season when matches take place from Saturday without spectators. Dortmund will face local rivals Schalke 04.

But while Reus said he was looking forward to playing again, he stressed that the matches were taking place in empty stadiums under strict health and safety conditions in order to save the football industry from financial disaster.

"I don't think we can speak about normality and I don't think we should either," Reus said in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais on Friday.

"We are hoping to save an industry that employs 55,000 people, but the supporters at home will know we still haven't defeated the coronavirus and that we are far from normality.

"We cannot be complacent now. We all need to listen to the recommendations of the doctors and the politicians. We cannot be more clear about that. But if football can bring a bit of variety to people's living rooms, then I'll be happy."

Reus is unable to face Schalke due to an injury but has been staying with his team mates in a hotel as teams have been sent into mandatory seven-day isolation in order to reduce the risk of infection.

But the Germany international said that was a small sacrifice to make in order to safeguard the league's future.

"Right now we should not make the mistake of complaining about anything. The league and the clubs are trying to save the system. By working closely with the politicians, they have found a way for football to work again," he said.

"The basic condition is that teams are isolated for a week. That's how we can continue to do our jobs. It would be wrong to say anything negative about this."

