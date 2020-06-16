Robert Lewandowski fires Bayern Munich to eighth straight Bundesliga title

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich wears a shirt and cap in celebration of securing the Bundesliga title following their victory in the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Bayern Muenchen

Bayern Munich are Bundesliga champions for the eighth straight year, sealing the title with a 1-0 away win at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

Bayern Munich are Bundesliga champions for the eighth straight year, sealing the title with a 1-0 away win at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

Bundesliga Bayern Munich 29-28 Everyone Else: The jaw-dropping Bundesliga stats 2 HOURS AGO

Bayern dominated the game from start to finish against a stubborn Weserstadion outfit, who sat back and defended admirably, but were ultimately unable to prevent Robert Lewandowski from netting the only goal of the game on the brink of half-time.

The visitors were unable to add to their lead, but emerged victorious nonetheless, despite Alphonso Davies picking up a second yellow card late on.

Sealing the title with two games to spare, Bayern have completed a remarkable turnaround this season after a poor start to the campaign led to the sacking of coach Niko Kovac.

Bayern dominated the battle for possession and territory in the first half, but save a couple of half-chances for Kingsley Coman, were largely frustrated in their efforts to find an opener until Jerome Boateng played a fine ball to Lewandowski, who chested it down and swept the ball into the far corner.

After the break, Bayern continued probing. Lewandowski was denied what would have been a spectacular second goal by the offside flag, then missed a fine chance to double his tally with a presentable heading opportunity.

Alphonso Davies, booked early on for lashing out at an opponent, picked up a second yellow card for blocking a player as Bremen attempted to counter.

Buoyed by their man advantage, Bremen streamed forward and Manuel Neuer was forced into a fantastic save to keep out a Josh Sargent header. It was a stop that ensured the title came home on the night.

TALKING POINT

Bayern's rejuvenated stars reign supreme: Bayern possess a fine array of young players, but three men key to the victory tonight were over the age of 30 – Lewandowski, a relentless goal machine who now has his best-ever goal tally for a Bundesliga season, and Thomas Muller and Jerome Boateng, who are playing some of the best football of their careers, having come perilously close to leaving the club in the recent past. There is no doubt now that the decision to hold on to them was one of the best any club has made of late.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Robert Lewandowski: Lewandowski is quite simply the best No 9 in the world at the moment. On a night where Bremen's defenders put in fine account of themselves, the Pole often seemed to be the only man capable of finding space. His finish for the only goal of the match was deadly and the offside flag denied him a brilliant second, which saw him incredibly nutmeg Jiri Pavlenka with a back-heel.

PLAYER RATINGS

Werder Bremen: Pavlenka 6, Gebre Selassie 6, Veljkovic 6, Moisander 6, Friedl 5, Vogt 6, Eggestein 6, Klaassen 6, Bittencourt 7, Osaka 5, Rashica 5. Subs: Langkamp 6, Sargent 7, Bartels 7, Fullkrug N/A, Pizarro N/A

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Pavard 6, Boateng 7, Alaba 6, Davies 4, Kimmich 7, Goretzka 6, Gnabry 7, Muller 7, Coman 8, Lewandowski 8. Subs: Hernandez N/A

KEY MOMENTS

43' - GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL! Robert Lewandowski is the man to break the deadlock! Boateng dinks in a lovely chipped ball, Lewandowski gets in behind with a fine run, chests it down and sweeps it into the bottom corner. He's just onside and Bremen, having stood firm, find themselves behind.

55' - GOA.. no... A ball over the top finds Muller, who squares it first time to Lewandowski, who backheels it in through Pavlenka's legs as if it were easy. But the German was just offside and it won't count. Class.

79' - RED CARD! Bayern are down to 10 men! Davies, who was booked earlier for a petulant kick out at an opponent has picked up a second yellow for cynically blocking an attacker as Bremen looked to counter. An interesting 10 minutes ahead...

90' WHAT. A. SAVE. Sargent gets a glancing heading on a brilliant ball from Bartels and it looks as though it's destined for the bottom corner but Neuer makes the save, then gets up to flick it away from Pizarro. Is that the moment for Bremen?

90+5' AND THAT'S FULL TIME! Bayern are champions! For the eighth time in a row, the Bavarians are the best of Germany. It was a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen that sealed it and their relentless run goes on. An extraordinary team who have sealed their crown with two games to spare.

KEY STATS

David Alaba is now the Austrian with the most Bundesliga appearances, displacing Andi Herzog, who played for both Bayern and Bremen

Robert Lewandowski has scored 31 goals in the Bundesliga this term, a personal best for the Polish striker.

Alphone Davies broke the Bundesliga speed record, recording a sprint of 36.51km/h

Bundesliga Werder should not expect any gifts from Bayern - Flick YESTERDAY AT 12:51