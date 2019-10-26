Schalke and Dortmund share points in goalless Ruhr valley derby

Schalke twice hit the woodwork in a dominant first half with Dortmund content to play second fiddle.

Schalke who won four on the trot before stumbling in their last two games, should have scored in the second half but for teenager Rabbi Matondo's less than clinical finish.

Dortmund, who have now won only one of their last five league games, are on 16 points, with Schalke on 15.

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski scored for a league-record ninth consecutive Bundesliga match as Bayern Munich scraped past promoted Union Berlin 2-1 on Saturday to reclaim top spot in the league.

Lewandowski, who has scored in every competitive game in the league, Champions League and German Cup this season for a total of 19 goals, netted his 13th league goal eight minutes after the restart for his new Bundesliga record.

Benjamin Pavard had volleyed in from 17 metres to put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute but the rest of the half was far less entertaining with Bayern again struggling for ideas and the visitors putting up a fight.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer did well to save a penalty three minutes later but he was beaten by Sebastian Polter in a second spot kick in the 85th minute.