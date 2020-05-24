Football
Bundesliga

Schalke beaten again as Augsburg hit them for three

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Eduard Loewen of Augsburg celebrates with teammates after scoring their sides first goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Augsburg at Veltins-Arena on May 24, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByGraham Ruthven
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Bundesliga, Veltins-Arena - FC Schalke 04 0 FC Augsburg 3 (Löwen 6, Sarenren-Bazee 76, Sergio Córdova 90)

Schalke’s dreadful run of form continued as David Wagner’s side fell to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Augsburg at the Veltins Arena.

The hosts came into this match determined to make amends for their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby the weekend before, but this pitiful performance and result only compounded the problems being experienced by the Royal Blues.

Bundesliga

Favre: You score then nothing happens – that’s very strange

16/05/2020 AT 20:40

Augsburg struck the opener, and what would ultimately prove to be the match winner, after just seven minutes, with Eduard Lowen curling home a powerful freekick from 25 yards out past Markus Schubert in the Schalke goal.

Former Manchester City youngster Rabbi Matondo was the home side’s only effective attacking outlet and created Schalke’s only genuine opportunity of the first half, but had his low shot saved after bursting into the box.

Not much improved in the second half and Schalke’s fate was effectively sealed when Noah-Joel Sarenren-Bazee made the most of some careless defending to lash home a second after 76 minutes. The embarrassment was capped in stoppage time when Sergio Cordova added a third for Augsburg.

TALKING POINT - Can David Wagner escape the spiral that has engulfed so many at Schalke?

Having gone through 21 different managers since 2002, Wagner knew what he was getting into when he arrived at the Veltins Arena last summer. An impressive start suggested that the former Huddersfield Town boss might buck the trend, but Schalke’s season is now crumbling, now without a win in their last nine Bundesliga games. Can Wagner turn this around or has he entered the spiral that has claimed so many of his predecessors?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Felix Uduokhai (Augsburg)

Lowen scored a stunning winner and was impressive throughout, but Augsburg’s performance was about their defensive resolve and so it’s only right that the Man of the Match award should go to someone who played a role in that. Felix Uduokhai was excellent at the back for the away side, organising a backline that had no trouble in holding Schalke at arm’s length.

PLAYER RATINGS

Schalke - Schubert 5, Kenny 5, Nastasic 4, Sane 4, Oczipka 4, McKennie 5, Schopf 6, Serdar 6, Gregoritsch 5, Caligiuri 5, Matondo 7. Subs - Raman 5, Boujellab 5, Mercan 4, Kutucu 5.

Augsburg - Luthe 7, Uduokhai 8, Jedvaj 7, Framberger 7, Max 7, Khedira 6, Lowen 8, Gruezo 6, Vargas 6, Richter 6, Niederlechner 7. Subs - Moravek 5, Oxford 3, Cordova 6, Sarenren-Bazee 7.

KEY MOMENTS

GOAL! Schalke 0-1 Augsburg: What an incredible strike! Lowen lined up the freekick 25 yards out and curled a powerful effort over the wall and into the back of the Schalke net! Schubert got a hand to the strike, but it wasn't enough! The away side have the lead!

31’ Big chance for Matondo! Great play from the Welsh winger to drive into the Augsburg penalty area, but Luthe came off his line to make the save with his feet. That was a big opportunity! He should have scored!

53’ Schubert makes the save! That was a genuine opportunity for Augsburg to double their advantage, with Niederlechner bursting into the box, but his shot is straight at the keeper when he had support!

76’ GOAL! Schalke 0-2 Augsburg: That's surely the points in the bag for the away side! it's yet another case of dreadful defending from Schalke, with the ball presented to Sarenren-Bazee 25 yards out and the youngster made no mistake in lashing home a finish! Great goal from Augsburg!

93’ GOAL! Schalke 0-3 Augsburg: Oh dear! What a disastrous game for Schalke and it's ANOTHER defensive calamity! The hosts were found napping at the back and Cordova nipped in to win the ball, round Schubert and finish into the back of the net! Comprehensive!

KEY STATS

Schalke have now failed to win any of their last nine matches in the Bundesliga.

Augsburg have scored more direct freekick goals (four) than any other team in the Bundesliga this season.

Ahmed Kutucu came on for his 18th appearance as a substitute this season, the most substitute appearances of any player in the Bundesliga this season.

Bundesliga

Dortmund smash Schalke on Bundesliga return

16/05/2020 AT 15:20
Bundesliga

Watch Dortmund celebrate win as if ground was full

16/05/2020 AT 14:47
Related Topics
FootballBundesligaFC Schalke 04FC Augsburg
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Schalke crisis deepens with shock home loss to Augsburg

AN HOUR AGO
Championship

Two Hull players test positive for COVID-19 in first round of Championship tests

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Players missing games over virus fears harms PL integrity - Watford's Cleverley

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Watford's Cleverley: Players missing games harms PL integrity

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Barca boss gives Neymar fresh hope of a Nou Camp return – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Watch Hertha thump city rivals Union 4-0 in Berlin derby

00:01:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Tennis

Rafa Nadal special: Experts explain secrets of his greatness

21/05/2020 AT 09:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
View more

What's On (3)

Previous article'I don't want to mess it up' - Havertz on transfer speculation
Next articleSchalke crisis deepens with shock home loss to Augsburg