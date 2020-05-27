The Warm-Up: Bayern Munich have one hand on the title

obert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich celebrates victory after the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Muenchen at Signal Iduna Park on May 26, 2020 in Dortmund

And the race for the European places is heating up

WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Der Klassiker: not a klassik

Well, that didn’t take long. A couple of weeks after the Bundesliga returned, to much curiosity and fanfare, the title race is looking very over. Bayern Munich went to Borussia Dortmund for three points, got them, and are now seven points clear at the top.

We’ll never know if the Yellow Wall in full voice would have made a difference, but Bayern were decent value for their win. 1-0s are rarely comfortable, particularly against sides as good as Dortmund, but the defending champions rode out the early pressure and the late flurry, and didn’t let themselves get distracted by the Westfalenstadion’s strange echoes. Also Joshua Kimmich did this …

… and nobody noticed Jérôme Boateng elbowing the ball around the corner until it was too late. Feel like the crowd might have shouted a bit there, just on general principle.

This is by some distance the biggest game since the Bundesliga returned, and as such the weirdness of the empty stadium was compounded by the occasion. It was also, on the whole, a very good game, filled with excellent players trying interesting things. As such it was a perfect chance for the viewing public to work out what exactly it is they like about football.

Because if you’re here for good football played well, then it seems that empty stadiums aren’t holding that back. Indeed, it seems you may even be getting more of it; a development that seems likely to help the big clubs maintain their bigness.

But the Warm-Up found the whole experience oddly alienating: technically impressive but lacking something important. Something animating. Fundamentally, if a keeper gets a hand to a floating chip but can’t keep it out, and 81,000 Germans aren’t there to say “Well, that’s not good”, did it even mean anything at all?

Elsewhere in Germany

Down at the other end of the table, Werder Bremen’s struggle against relegation continued with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach. Frustrating for them, because they finished the game with a passel of decent chances, none of which they were able to take. Yes, any point against a Champions League contender is a good point. But the three points were right there.

Frustrating for the Warm-Up, too, because we were watching that and not the six-goal thriller in Frankfurt, or Bayer Leverkusen getting trounced 4-1 at home by Wolfsburg. Still, while we may not make good decisions, at least we stick with them. Wait, that’s a bad thing.

As for Bayer Leverkusen, that mysterious thrashing keeps the race for Champions League qualification nice and spicy. Second-place Dortmund are now just three points ahead of Leipzig, with Gladbach and Bayer both lurking just a point further back. A good old-fashioned race for fourth, then.

Obviously we don’t have any idea if there will even be a Champions League next season, but it’s nice to have a storyline regardless.

Marcus Rashford does his part

Today’s heartwarming community story comes to you courtesy of Marcus Rashford, who is a very nice lad indeed, and the High Sheriff of Manchester, on which more in a moment.

Rashford, who is lovely, has been raising money for a charity called FareShare, which redistributes unused but still good food to children up and down the country. Since the coronacrisis began, the Manchester United striker has led efforts to provide over two million meals, because he’s excellent. Well done him.

Now, this High Sheriff business. The Warm-Up had never heard of the gig, so we looked it up, and found that’s a ceremonial position, and that these Sheriffs are appointed by the reigning monarch in a ceremony called “pricking the Lites”.

We didn’t know what that was either, so we checked, and found that it’s an old ceremony in which two parchments with lists of names are presented to the monarch, who picks the top contender by stabbing the parchment with a silver bodkin. Whatever a bodkin is.

And why does this happen like that? There are two theories. The first is that it was used as cover, to spare the blushes of a monarch who couldn’t write their own name. The second, and we like this one much better, is that it’s been happening ever since Queen Elizabeth I, way back in the sixteenth century, forgot her pen.

What a ridiculous country.

IN OTHER NEWS

Reckon Lionel Messi’s been getting bored around the house?

RETRO CORNER

11 years ago today, Manchester United and Barcelona trotted out onto the field to contest the Champions League final. Here are three controversial opinions about that final. One, Barcelona’s half and half strip looked really good. Two, Darren Fletcher’s presence wouldn’t have made much of a difference. And three, while he’s not noted for his heading, somebody really should have been marking Messi for that second goal.

HAT TIP

Over to the Guardian, who yesterday exclusively revealed that the Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United might be in trouble. It seems that Saudi Arabia are linked to the satellite channel beoutQ, which offers “illegal access to sporting events”:

While the WTO’s 130-page final report will not be published until mid-June, it is understood that the independent ruling firmly establishes that the Saudi government is behind beoutQ. It can also be revealed that the Premier League, which received the WTO report this month, made submissions against Saudi Arabia as part of the legal process.

Now, we all know the Premier League’s brand is strong. But “Human rights? No, television rights!” really would be astoundingly Premier League.

COMING UP

More Bundesliga funtimes. Fizzy Pop Leipzig take on Hertha Berlin in the early-ish kick off, and then there’s another four games to fill out your evening. Why not consider Hoffenheim vs FC Köln? Ninth vs. tenth — it couldn’t get any more midtable.

Here tomorrow to tell you whether Leipzig’s fizz went flat, it’s … oh, it’s Andi Thomas again. Hooray?

