RB Leipzig blow two-goal lead, Bayer Leverkusen move back into fourth

RB Leipzig missed a chance to cement a Champions League spot for next season as they threw away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 home draw against Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga on Wednesday.

Goals by Kevin Kampl and Timo Werner were cancelled out by late strikes from Steven Skrzybski and Andre Hoffmann as Leipzig stayed third on 63 points, four ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Duesseldorf, in 16th place with 29 points, occupy the relegation playoff spot with a one-point advantage over Werder Bremen.

Leipzig dominated in the first half and came close to an early opener, only for Dani Olmo's fierce shot to be parried away by Florian Kastenmaier.

Duesseldorf sat back and hoped to hit the hosts on the break, a stategy that almost paid off in the 13th minute when Rouwen Hennings's shot hit the post.

Leipzig continued to press on after the interval and they were rewarded on the hour as Kampl unleashed a splendid 30-metre shot that went into the top corner before, three minutes later, Werner also found the top corner with a curled effort from just inside the area.

Skrzybski deflected Marcel Sobottka's attempt into the back of the net three minutes from fulltime and two minutes into stoppage time, Hoffmann secured a point that could prove vital in the race for safety.

Bayer Leverkusen moved back into fourth place after a 3-1 win over Cologne.

Sven Bender and Kai Havertz struck in the first half for Leverkusen and Moussa Diaby added the third after Sebastiaan Bornauw pulled a goal back.

Eintracht Frankfurt were 2-1 winners against Schalke thanks to goals from Andre Silva and David Abraham while Munas Dabbur scored twice as Hoffenheim won 3-1 at Augsburg.

