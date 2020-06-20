LIVE

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - 1. FC Union Berlin

Bundesliga - 20 June 2020

Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and 1. FC Union Berlin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 20 June 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Matthias Kaltenbach or Urs Fischer? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and 1. FC Union Berlin? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs 1. FC Union Berlin. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

