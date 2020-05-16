Borussia Dortmund celebrated their convincing derby victory over Schalke as if the Yellow Wall were there to witness the remarkable 4-0 win.

On an afternoon of iconic images as the Bundesliga returned from a 61-day break amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dortmund stuck to their post-match winning routine at home when heading over to the southern terrace of the Westfalenstadion.

Of course, with the match being played behind closed doors, there were no supporters to join in, but that did not prevent Dortmund’s players from thanking their 'fans' while maintaining social distancing.

Erling Haaland was on the score-sheet as Borussia Dortmund ran rampant with an emphatic victory over fierce rivals Schalke on the resumption of the Bundesliga at an eerie Signal Iduna Park.

