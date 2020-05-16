Football
Bundesliga

Watch Dortmund celebrate win as if ground was full

Borussia Dortmund celebrate 4-0 win over Schalke

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@MichaelHincks

Borussia Dortmund celebrated their convincing derby victory over Schalke as if the Yellow Wall were there to witness the remarkable 4-0 win.

On an afternoon of iconic images as the Bundesliga returned from a 61-day break amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dortmund stuck to their post-match winning routine at home when heading over to the southern terrace of the Westfalenstadion.

Bundesliga

Football may be different, but Dortmund have picked up right where they left off

2 HOURS AGO

Of course, with the match being played behind closed doors, there were no supporters to join in, but that did not prevent Dortmund’s players from thanking their 'fans' while maintaining social distancing.

WATCH: Haaland scores first goal on Bundesliga's return

Report: Dortmund smash Schalke on Bundesliga return

Erling Haaland was on the score-sheet as Borussia Dortmund ran rampant with an emphatic victory over fierce rivals Schalke on the resumption of the Bundesliga at an eerie Signal Iduna Park.

Click here to read the full report

FULL BUNDESLIGA ROUND-UP

Bundesliga

Dortmund smash Schalke on Bundesliga return

3 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

WATCH: Haaland scores first goal on Bundesliga's return

5 HOURS AGO
