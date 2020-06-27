Werder Bremen thrash Koln to earn relegation play-off and keep great escape alive

Yuya Osako | SV Werder Bremen gegen Fortuna Düsseldorf
Werder Bremen thrashed Koln 6-1 at the Weserstadion to reach the Bundesliga relegation play-off and subject Fortuna Dusseldorf to the drop.
No club has spent as long in the top flight as Bremen, who had a torrid season until the suspension of German football due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, recent weeks have brought invaluable wins over Freibug and Paderborn, leaving them needing to hope for a Dusseldorf loss to Union Berlin, or a draw that would see them needing to beat Koln by four goals.
Bremen held up their side of the bargain emphatically, beating Koln 6-1 thanks to a double from Yuya Osako and goals from Milot Rashica, Niclas Fullkrug, Josh Sargent and Davy Klaassen.
Fortuna, meanwhile, succumbed to a 3-0 loss in the capital to Union and will return to the second tier.
Bremen will now face either Heidenheim or arch rivals Hamburg in the play-off, with the final set of 2. Bundesliga fixtures set to take place on Sunday.
Heidenheim face a tough trip to face champions Arminia Bielefeld, while Hamburg play Sandhausen.