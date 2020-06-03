Football
Bundesliga

Silva on song as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Werder Bremen

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Andre Silva of Eintracht Frankfurt

Image credit: Getty Images

ByNadeem Badshah
an hour ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

Bundesliga, Weserstadion: Werder Bremen 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 (Silva 61, Ilsanker 81, 90)

Andre Silva scored his fourth goal in five games as Eintracht Frankfurt sealed a 3-0 away win over Werder Bremen in a relegation dogfight in the Bundesliga.

The Portuguese forward, on loan from AC Milan, netted with a header in the second half while substitute Stefan Ilsanker scored twice late on to pile on the misery for Bremen.

Bundesliga

Bittencourt beauty gives life to Bremen and keeps pressure on Wagner

30/05/2020 AT 14:24

In the 100th Bundesliga meeting between these sides, the Green-Whites rung the changes up front and enjoyed the better of a scrappy first half.

Davie Selke and former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen were being denied by good saves from Kevin Trapp and they also had a penalty appeal which was rejected by VAR.

The Eagles, who started with Silva over Bas Dost, looked toothless in the first period but improved after the break.

Dominik Kohr had a goal disallowed for off-side but they took the lead two minutes later when Filip Kostic's pinpoint cross was headed in by the in-form Silva, on loan from AC Milan.

Despite Bremen making a flurry of attacking substitutions, the visitors sealed victory when an unmarked Ilsanker scored around five seconds after coming on, with a tap in from a corner.

And he was on the scoresheet again with a header from close-range from Jonathan de Guzman's free-kick in the 90th minute.

The result means Frankfurt climb to 11th in the table while Bremen remain one place off the bottom with five games remaining.

TALKING POINT

Bremen got their team selection wrong.

Florian Kohfeldt's side had been in good form in the lead up to this crunch game but benched Leonardo Bittencourt, who scored the winning goal against Schalke against the weekend which was his second in three games.

Their top scorer Milot Rashica, who picked up a knock in the second half against Schalke, was fit enough to be on the bench. Both Bittencourt and Rashica were only brought on after Frankfurt had scored. As a result, Bremen ran out of ideas in the second half.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Filip Kostic (Frankfurt): In a game of little quality the left winger was a threat throughout the 90 minutes with his crosses and directness. And he set up the opening goal for Silva with a pinpoint delivery.

PLAYER RATINGS

WERDER BREMEN: Pavlenka 5, Vogt 5, Osako 6, Selke 6, Veljkovic 4, Moisander 4, Bartels 4, Gebre Selassie 5, Klaassen 6, Friedl 6, Eggestein 5. Subs: Rashica 5, Sargent 5, Bittencourt n/a, Augustinsson n/a.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT: Trapp 7, Kostic 8, Gacinovic 7, Hinteregger 7, Kamada 6, Rode 5, Toure 5, Abraham 5, Hasebe 5, Kohr 5, Silva 7. Subs: Dost n/a, Sow n/a, Dost n/a, Ilsanker, 8, De Guzman n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

15' - CLOSE! Klaassen's deflected effort from distance is well tipped away for a corner. by Trapp. The corner to the near post is cleared.

23' - CHANCE! The ball is threaded through to Selke who is through on goal, he has Osako square but fires in a low shot which Trapp parries.

58' - DISALLOWED GOAL FOR FRANKFURT! Kohr fires it into the bottom corner after the ball ricochets to him but its chalked off for an apparent handball. VAR is taking a look..

61' - GOAL FOR FRANKFURT! Silva with a bullet downward header from Kostic's pinpoint cross.

72' - SO CLOSE! Lovely twisting run from Gacinovic, who beats 3 players but fires his shot from the edge of the box narrowly wide.

81' - GOAL FOR FRANKFURT! Ilsanker with his first touch of the game tucks the ball in from a corner from six yards out.

90' - GOAL FOR FRANKFURT! Frankfurt have a free-kick. De Guzman with a cross and Ilsanker heads it in to make it 3-0!

KEY STATS

Frankfurt and Bremen played each other for the 100th time in a Bundesliga match, Frankfurt have not played more times against any other team.

Ilsanker's opening goal was the quickest from a substitute since Bundesliga records began in the 2004/05 season.

Bundesliga

Ten-man Frankfurt claim big win away at Wolfsburg

30/05/2020 AT 14:12
Bundesliga

Bremen and Gladbach labour to disapponting draw

26/05/2020 AT 18:08
Related Topics
FootballBundesligaWerder BremenEintracht Frankfurt
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Ilsanker brace for Eintracht keeps Bremen in drop zone

3 MINUTES AGO
Football

West Ham to play friendlies before Premier League restart, says Moyes

2 HOURS AGO
Championship

Nine positive coronavirus tests at Championship clubs

4 HOURS AGO
Football

Maradona extends contract as coach of Gimnasia

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

00:01:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Muhammad Ali: The champion whose fast fists and personality transcended sports

00:01:09
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'How is breaking social distancing worse than racism?'

00:02:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

The sad advice Paul Parker received as a youngster

00:01:12
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

YESTERDAY AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer isolation volley challenge goes viral on social media

09/04/2020 AT 13:34
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Formula E

Junior electric single-seater revealed

15/03/2017 AT 14:43
Serie A

Juventus must not put too much pressure on Pogba, club legend warns

07/09/2015 AT 08:06
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBundesliga Black Lives Matter protesters to face no punishment
Next articleMotor racing-Norris drives an F3 car ahead of F1 return