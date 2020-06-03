Bundesliga, Weserstadion: Werder Bremen 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 (Silva 61, Ilsanker 81, 90)

Andre Silva scored his fourth goal in five games as Eintracht Frankfurt sealed a 3-0 away win over Werder Bremen in a relegation dogfight in the Bundesliga.

The Portuguese forward, on loan from AC Milan, netted with a header in the second half while substitute Stefan Ilsanker scored twice late on to pile on the misery for Bremen.

Bundesliga Bittencourt beauty gives life to Bremen and keeps pressure on Wagner 30/05/2020 AT 14:24

In the 100th Bundesliga meeting between these sides, the Green-Whites rung the changes up front and enjoyed the better of a scrappy first half.

Davie Selke and former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen were being denied by good saves from Kevin Trapp and they also had a penalty appeal which was rejected by VAR.

The Eagles, who started with Silva over Bas Dost, looked toothless in the first period but improved after the break.

Dominik Kohr had a goal disallowed for off-side but they took the lead two minutes later when Filip Kostic's pinpoint cross was headed in by the in-form Silva, on loan from AC Milan.

Despite Bremen making a flurry of attacking substitutions, the visitors sealed victory when an unmarked Ilsanker scored around five seconds after coming on, with a tap in from a corner.

And he was on the scoresheet again with a header from close-range from Jonathan de Guzman's free-kick in the 90th minute.

The result means Frankfurt climb to 11th in the table while Bremen remain one place off the bottom with five games remaining.

TALKING POINT

Bremen got their team selection wrong.

Florian Kohfeldt's side had been in good form in the lead up to this crunch game but benched Leonardo Bittencourt, who scored the winning goal against Schalke against the weekend which was his second in three games.

Their top scorer Milot Rashica, who picked up a knock in the second half against Schalke, was fit enough to be on the bench. Both Bittencourt and Rashica were only brought on after Frankfurt had scored. As a result, Bremen ran out of ideas in the second half.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Filip Kostic (Frankfurt): In a game of little quality the left winger was a threat throughout the 90 minutes with his crosses and directness. And he set up the opening goal for Silva with a pinpoint delivery.

PLAYER RATINGS

WERDER BREMEN: Pavlenka 5, Vogt 5, Osako 6, Selke 6, Veljkovic 4, Moisander 4, Bartels 4, Gebre Selassie 5, Klaassen 6, Friedl 6, Eggestein 5. Subs: Rashica 5, Sargent 5, Bittencourt n/a, Augustinsson n/a.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT: Trapp 7, Kostic 8, Gacinovic 7, Hinteregger 7, Kamada 6, Rode 5, Toure 5, Abraham 5, Hasebe 5, Kohr 5, Silva 7. Subs: Dost n/a, Sow n/a, Dost n/a, Ilsanker, 8, De Guzman n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

15' - CLOSE! Klaassen's deflected effort from distance is well tipped away for a corner. by Trapp. The corner to the near post is cleared.

23' - CHANCE! The ball is threaded through to Selke who is through on goal, he has Osako square but fires in a low shot which Trapp parries.

58' - DISALLOWED GOAL FOR FRANKFURT! Kohr fires it into the bottom corner after the ball ricochets to him but its chalked off for an apparent handball. VAR is taking a look..

61' - GOAL FOR FRANKFURT! Silva with a bullet downward header from Kostic's pinpoint cross.

72' - SO CLOSE! Lovely twisting run from Gacinovic, who beats 3 players but fires his shot from the edge of the box narrowly wide.

81' - GOAL FOR FRANKFURT! Ilsanker with his first touch of the game tucks the ball in from a corner from six yards out.

90' - GOAL FOR FRANKFURT! Frankfurt have a free-kick. De Guzman with a cross and Ilsanker heads it in to make it 3-0!

KEY STATS

Frankfurt and Bremen played each other for the 100th time in a Bundesliga match, Frankfurt have not played more times against any other team.

Ilsanker's opening goal was the quickest from a substitute since Bundesliga records began in the 2004/05 season.

Bundesliga Ten-man Frankfurt claim big win away at Wolfsburg 30/05/2020 AT 14:12