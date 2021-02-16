Marco Rose is set to become head coach of Borussia Dortmund in the summer as the German giants snatch the 44-year-old from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Black and Yellows are in danger of missing out on a Champions League spot having struggled for form in the Bundesliga, and sacked former head coach Lucien Favre in December.

And while assistant coach Edin Terzic has been appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season, Dortmund have activated a clause in Rose’s contract and paid five million euros to Monchengladbach for his signature.

But who is Rose? And can he bring the best back out of Dortmund next season? We have the expert view from Eurosport Germany's Tobias Hlusiak.

WHAT SHOULD WE EXPECT?

Hlusiak: "Dortmund have wanted Rose for years. They gave him some time to develop with Monchengladbach and now they’ve convinced him to join, which was always very likely. He is the coach that comes closest to Jurgen Klopp - something that is still very important with the higher-ups at Dortmund - Rose is emotional on the sidelines, knows his tactics, handles the media well and can develop youth. He’s the man they’ve been waiting for since 2015, so let’s see how it turns out."

HOW WILL HIS TACTICS DIFFER?

Hlusiak: "I think Rose will finally bring the high-pressing, fast-tempo style that Dortmund stand for back to the club - Lucien Favre and Thomas Tuchel tried to implement a more possession-based playing style, while Peter Bosz wanted too much pressing and offensive power.

"They expect Rose to find the right mixture."

HOW WILL HAALAND AND SANCHO FEEL?

Hlusiak: "Rose was Erling Haaland's coach at RB Salzburg and they got along well, so they already have a good relationship. As for Jadon Sancho, I think he will leave this summer regardless of the coach. However, if he stays, Rose would be the right coach to get the best out of him again."

