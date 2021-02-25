RB Leipzig left-back Angelino says Pep Guardiola 'killed' his self-confidence when he played under his compatriot at Manchester City.

The Spanish defender began his career at the Etihad Stadium. He became part of the first team for the 2019/20 campaign following a successful season-long loan at PSV Eindhoven.

Champions League Cancelo 'can do everything' for City, he's 'the new Lahm' under Guardiola 3 HOURS AGO

But it did not work out for the 24-year-old back in England, who made just six senior appearances before being loaned to RB Leipzig in January 2020.

The loan agreement was extended for the remainder of the 2020/21 season back in September and was converted into a four-year deal in February. Now he has criticised the City boss for how he was treated.

"It killed me," said Angelino. "The confidence was everything, when you don't have the trust of a coach it is everything.

"It is hard to play one game every two months so I am just happy that happened so I could come here and meet Julian and everyone here.

"It was a 50/50 experience. On one side I really learned a lot from Pep, he improved me as a player on the pitch and I have to be thankful also for the experience.

"On the other side I didn't play as much as I wanted to or I deserved. So I was happy that I moved to Leipzig and that I am now an integral part of the club."

Chelsea line up Haaland-plus with £260m summer war chest - Euro Papers

He added: "I had a rest when I was with Pep for six months, that was enough. I don't want it again. That's why I want to be on the pitch. I don't like being out.

I am thankful that I [now] get to play most of the time. I had enough holidays.

When he was asked about the differences between Guardiola and Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann, the 24-year-old said: “One of them gave me confidence and let me play. The other one just didn't.

“In Leipzig, I felt trust from day one. The club and the coach gave me an incredible push.

“I am now happy to be able to play consistently in Leipzig."

Champions League It's time to start saying Quadruple again - The Warm-Up 4 HOURS AGO