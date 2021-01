Football

Arsenal on red alert as Julian Brandt stance changes – Euro Papers

Borussia Dortmund WILL let Julian Brandt leave in January, according to fresh reports in Germany. That should delight Arsenal, who have been heavily linked with a move for the winger. So will Mikel Arteta make a bid? Catch up with the saga in today’s Euro Papers…

