Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock 2-0 defeat away to underdogs Augsburg who go top of the Bundesliga.

Lucien Favre's side dominated the game, enjoying around 75 per cent possession, but were unable to convert the few chances they created.

The home side were happy to keep everyone in their own half and exploit Dortmund's high defensive line, outrunning the visitors by by almost five kilometres in the first half.

And against the run of play the home side took the lead when Daniel Caligiuri's free-kick was headed in by Felix Uduokhai.

Heiko Herrlich's men continued to deal with the pressure from the visitors in the second half and took advantage of Dortmund's high line again when Caliguiri ran onto a ball over the top to finish coolly on his 300th Bundesliga appearance.

Favre brought on Marco Reus and Julian Brandt, replacing the quiet Jude Bellingham and Raphael Guerreiro, but despite a strong penalty shout they created few opportunities and were unable to unlock the Augsburg defence.

Augsburg held on to make it three wins in a row while BVB suffer their first defeat of the season, which is dreadful preparation for the DFL-Supercup final against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

TALKING POINT

Dortmund outwitted again by a team they should beat.

Talent wise, BVB had the attackers to comfortably see off mid-table Augsburg. But Favre was tactically outclassed, which will inevitably lead to more questions about how he is improving this team.

Their defensive gaps were exploited throughout by the home side and their attackers had collectively a bad day at the office.

Last season they were on the end of defeats to Hoffenheim and Mainz on two occasions with similar drab performances, something needs to change if they are to mount a serious challenge to Bayern.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (Augsburg): The skipper led the line for the home side's defence and alongside Uduokhai did what few teams have done which is keep Haaland quiet. The Dutchman's energy levels did not drop and he made it a frustrating day for Favre's side.

PLAYER RATINGS

AUGSBURG: Gikiewicz 7, Framberger 7, Gouweleeuw 8, Uduokhai 8, Iago 7,Caligiuri 8, Khedira 6, Gruezo 6, Hahn 7, Gregoritsch 7, Niederlechner 7. Subs: Jensen 7, Finnbogason 5, Oxford 5, Suchý n/a, Strobl n/a.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Bürki 5, Can 5, Hummels 5, Akanji 7, Meunier 5, Bellingham 5, Witsel 5, Guerreiro 5, Sancho 6, Reyna 4, Haaland 5. Subs: Reus 6, Brandt 6, Reinier n/a, Dahoud n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

9' - CLOSE! Lovely give and go between Haaland and Sancho in the box and the latter pokes it towards goal but its saved.

24' - HUGE LET OFF! Niederlechner is through on goal, rounds Burki and is tripped by the keeper. But the flag is raised for off-side otherwise that would have been a penalty.

40' - GOAL FOR AUGSBURG! Its a free-kick fires into the box and Uduokhai heads it in from close range. Great delivery.

54' - GOAL FOR AUGSBURG! Another ball over the top, this time for Calgiuri to coolly fire the ball in under pressure from Meunier.

57'- PENALTY SHOUT! Reyna goes down under a challenge, he looked to have been clipped. The ref says no penalty and VAR agrees.

90' - GOOD SAVE! Ball rolled in by Sancho into Haaland whose low shot is well saved.

KEY STAT

Dortmund fail to score having netted ten times against Augsburg in two games last season.

