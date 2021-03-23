Bayer Leverkusen have sacked Peter Bosz after poor run leaves the club sixth in the Bundesliga.

His departure follows Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Hertha Berlin , Leverkusen's fourth loss in their last five games in all competitions that has left them well off the pace in their quest for a Champions League spot. Leverkusen have 40 points after 26 games, seven points behind fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Bayer 04 Leverkusen have reacted to the negative trend of the past few weeks and released head coach Peter Bosz with immediate effect," the club said in a statement, adding that Bosz's assistants Hendrie Kruezen and Rob Maas had also left the club.

Hannes Wolf, who was in charge of Germany's Under-18 side, will replace Bosz.

"We have every opportunity of qualifying for Europe. It's down to us in the remaining eight games to achieve the maximum," said Wolf.

Wolf's first game in charge will be at home to bottom side Schalke 04 on April 3 after the international break.

