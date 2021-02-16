Bayern Munich defender David Alaba confirmed he would leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

"I decide after this season to do something new, to leave the club," the 28-year-old Austrian international said in a press conference the day after his current club's 3-3 draw against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

Champions League Bayern chief: I laughed when I saw Messi's contract 2 HOURS AGO

"It was no easy decision because I have been here for 13 years and this club is close to my heart," he said, adding that he had not decided where he would go next.

Alaba has been linked with a host of big-name clubs in the Premier League, while Real Madrid are regarded as the favourites for his signature.

Bayern in November withdrew a contract offer for Alaba, who can play on the left flank and as a central defender, after talks dragged on for months over the player's annual salary.

Alaba has won every major trophy at Bayern, having won two Champions League trophies, nine league titles and six German Cups among other silverware.

Bayern won the Club World Cup title last week to cap a sensational 2019/2020 season with six titles in total. They recently announced the capture of Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old French defender will join Bayern at the end of the season.

Perez promises Mbappe and €100m to Zidane on one condition - Euro Papers

transfers United, City and Chelsea battle for Haaland - Paper Round 13/02/2021 AT 23:17