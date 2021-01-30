Robert Lewandowski scored for the ninth consecutive Bundesliga game as Bayern Munich made easy work of Hoffenheim to extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points.

Looking to avenge their shock 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim in September, Bayern struck first through Jerome Boateng, who powerfully headed in from Joshua Kimmich's cross in the 32nd-minute.

Thomas Muller - who had earlier struck the crossbar when the game was goalless - doubled Bayern's advantage just before the interval with a superb shot from the top of the box for his 10th goal of the season.

But Andrej Kramaric halved the deficit less than a minute later to help make amends for the two glorious chances Ihlas Bebou had missed previously.

Bayern moved through the gears after the restart and just before the hour-mark Lewandowski scored his 24th goal of the campaign after a defensive mix-up, before Serge Gnabry got in on the act after another fine assist from Muller.

Benjamin Pavard's scorcher was ruled out for offside by VAR, and at the opposite end Manuel Neuer produced a couple of fine saves, as Bayern increased their lead to 10 points with RB Leipzig and Leverkusen in action later on Saturday.

TALKING POINT - Muller and Lewandowski shine as clinical Bayern ease to win

Nine shots on target, four goals - Bayern Munich were clinical as they put Hoffenheim to the sword with ease. While Bebou was spurning opportunities for Hoffenheim and Manuel Neuer was pulling off breathtaking saves, nearly everything the Bayern's frontmen touched turned the gold.

Thomas Muller's knack for providing assists is well known, but the 31-year-old is developing a more selfish streak this season - and he's reaping the rewards. Muller now has 10 goals for the season, the first time he has hit double figures for the first time in five years.

But today was, once again, all about Robert Lewandowski. With Gerd Muller's record 40 goals in a single season firmly in sight, the Poland international moved to 24. He needs 16 goals in 17 games to level it, but in this kind of form only a fool would bet against him.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Another excellent performance from Muller in a memorable campaign for the Bayern forward. Of course he provided an assist, but he also scored and he could have had more.

KEY MOMENTS

32' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-0 Hoffenheim (Jerome Boateng): Bayern are in front, but Hoffenheim will be furious with their defending. The initial corner delivery comes to nothing, but Bayern keep it alive and Kimmich's cross is headed home by Boateng who climbs highest to send his bullet header past Baumann.

43' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-0 Hoffenheim (Thomas Muller): There it is! There is a suspicion of offside as Lewandowski receives the ball on the right side of the penalty area. The flag stays down as the Poland international carves inside and gets his pass away to Muller, who scores his 10th goal of the season with a lovely shot from the top of the box.

44' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-1 Hoffenheim (Andrej Kramaric): An instant response from the visitors! Kramaric halves the deficit with a fine first-time effort from Bebou's cross.

57' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 3-1 Hoffenheim (Robert Lewandowski): It had to be Lewandowski! Coman drives down the left flank and his cross causes chaos in the visitors' penalty area. Posch's clearance hits Baumann and Lewandowski is in the right place to pounce and he's left with a simple tap-in for his 24th goal of the season.

63' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 4-1 Hoffenheim (Serge Gnabry): Gnabry gets in on the act as Bayern make it four! He grabs his fifth goal of the season with an instinctive finish, sticking the ball through the legs of Baumann to seal the points for Flick's men! It's yet another assist for Muller, who set him free.

KEY STAT

Bayern Munich have now scored in 50 competitive games in a row, and are undefeated in 27 home matches, winning 24.

