Robert Lewandowski hit his 23rd Bundesliga goal of the season as Bayern Munich dispatched Schalke 4-0 to go seven points clear at the top of the table.

The visitors were heavy favourites against a side with just one win this season in the Bundesliga, but the hosts almost took the lead as Suat Serdar and Mark Uth each wasted excellent chances with free headers inside the box.

Bundesliga 'I know the club is behind me' - Sane vows to fight for his future at Bayern 22/01/2021 AT 13:20

But Bayern came to life 10 minutes later with two chances of their own. Leroy Sane won a free-kick in a dangerous position before Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller on the rebound forced a fine double save from Schalke shot-stopper Ralf Fahrmann.

But Schalke’s resistance was broken 10 minutes before half time when Joshua Kimmich’s brilliant ball found Thomas Muller inside the box, the German international making no mistake with a header from three yards.

Bayern doubled their lead just eight minutes into the second period as Lewandowski effortlessly eased past two Schalke defenders before squeezing an effort beneath the ‘keeper.

The hosts peppered Manuel Neuer with efforts from distance but never truly threatened to deny their opponents of all three points.

And the game was done and dusted three minutes from time as Muller scored his second of the match, heading home from a corner. And moments later it was four as Alaba struck with an effort from distance.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich). The man who is yet to miss a match for Bayern Munich this season in the Bundesliga adds two goals to his tally tonight and was responsible for making the breakthrough against a stubborn Schalke backline.

TALKING POINT

Robert sets records. It’s eight goals in eight consecutive away league games for Robert Lewandowski as the Poland international keeps tearing up the record books. The numbers are breathtaking and he already looks a dead certainty for the European golden shoe this season, well clear as things stand of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Is he bridging the gap to those two legends? As things are going, he’s getting awfully close.

PLAYER RATINGS

Schalke: Fahrmann 7, Kabak 6, Nastasic 6, Uth 5, Serdar 7, Raman 6, Stambouli 6, Oczipka 5, Harit 6, Becker 5, Hoppe 6 Subs. Schopf 5, Boujellab 5.

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Sule 7, Kimmich 8, Gnabry 6, Lewandowski 8, Sane 7, Boateng 7, Goretzka 5, Davies 5, Muller 8, Alaba 6 Subs. Coman 6, Musiala 5, Hernandez 5, Choupo Moting n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ - SAVE! What a save from Neuer! Schalke should be ahead. Uth with another headed effort heads into the knee of the German goalkeeper from point blank range and he won't get many better chances than that. Bayern just looking a little complacent

24’ - DOUBLE SAVE! Lewdowski stands over the free-kick alongside three other red shirts but he's the man who takes it. Straight off the training ground the striker plays a one-two with Goretzka before strikin goalwards at Fahrmann whose first save finds Muller. Muller whacks the deflection back towards goal but Fahrmann is back up to save that one too. Great goalkeeping.

33’ - GOAL! SCHALKE 0 BAYERN 1 (Muller, 33') The Schalke resistance is broken thanks to a glorious ball from Kimmich. He plays an undefendable ball into Muller inside the box who past Fahrmann. Bayern lead.

54’ - GOAL! SCHALKE 0 BAYERN 2 (Lewandowski, 54) That's why he's on for the golden boot. Lewandowski is through on goal but with plenty to do up against two defenders and the 'keeper. He shrugs of Kabak and squeezes a shot underneath the Fahrmann. So cool. Utter command of his position.

88’ - GOAL! SCHALKE 0 BAYERN MUNICH 3 (Muller, 88) Game. Over. Muller heads home the corner. Easy.

90’ - GOAL! SCHALKE 0 BAYERN 4 (Alaba, 90) Massacre! Alaba has a go from distance and Fahrmann, after playing so well, lets it squeeze past him. Nightmare.

KEY STAT

Bundesliga Premier League sides dealt blow as Bayern confirm interest in Upamecano 22/01/2021 AT 10:38