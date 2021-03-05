Bayern Munich's attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala on Friday signed a professional contract that will keep him at the German champions until 2026.

Musiala joined Bayern's Under-17s in 2019 from Chelsea and has quickly developed to earn playing time with the senior team and is also expecting a call-up from the German national side.

"We are very happy that Jamal signed his first contract and it was a long-term one for Bayern," the club's sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.

"Now we have to make sure Jamal develops and is challenged."

The talented player has made 27 appearances so far for Bayern in all competitions and last week became their youngest ever scorer in the Champions League when he netted in their 4-1 win over Lazio.

