Bayern Munich came back to draw 3-3 against newly-promoted Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Monday evening.

Anderlecht loanee Michel Vlap shocked Bayern early on with a masterful turn and finish to score within the first 10 minutes of his debut.

Undeterred by the bouts of heavy snow that caused breaks in play to clear it off the pitch markings with shovels, Bielefeld went two goals ahead in the 37th minute thanks to Vlap’s delivery from a corner being headed home by the unmarked Amos Pieper.

After half-time, a reinvigorated Bayern pulled a goal back almost immediately through Robert Lewandowski, who took a touch on the turn and volleyed the ball into the net.

Remarkably, Bielefeld made it 3-1 just a minute later when substitute Christian Gebauer netted from Andreas Voglsammer’s low, fizzing pass cross-goal pass.

But Bayern’s fightback got back on track soon afterwards when Corentin Tolisso made a great run to head Leroy Sane’s cross past Stefan Ortega.

They then finally got their equaliser in the 69th minute through a powerful half-volley from the onrushing Alphonso Davies after Bielefeld struggled to clear Sane’s cross.

More to follow.

